AVDC awarded £625k to help prevent homelessness across Buckinghamshire

A consortium led by Aylesbury Vale District Council has been awarded £625,000 in government funding to help prevent homelessness across Buckinghamshire.

The grant has been made as part of the Homelessness Prevention Trailblazers scheme, in which £20 million of government funding has been made available, to enable ambitious new ways of preventing homelessness to be piloted across the country.

AVDC put together and headed up the bid for the grant, in conjunction with other local authorities in Bucks.

The aim is to work with at least 400 people to help prevent them from becoming homeless over the course of the two year programme, by liaising closely with a wide group of partners, such as GPs, job centres and schools, as well as the voluntary sector and statutory agencies.

The innovative project will establish local support hubs across the county to identify people who might be at risk of homelessness early on and give them the help they need before they reach crisis point. The new services will be overseen by an agency that will be managed and co-ordinated at AVDC, on behalf of the other local authorities.

AVDC’s Housing Development and Strategy Manager, Henry Allmand said “We are delighted that our bid to become government trailblazers for tackling homelessness has been successful, particularly as we were up against considerable competition from other local authorities.

AVDC already plays a leading role in the district in dealing with this hugely important issue and the funding will allow us to pioneer new ways of supporting at risk groups, working with our partners across Bucks.”

Cllr Angela Macpherson, AVDC Cabinet Member for Communities, Leisure and Civic Amenities added “AVDC views housing as a key priority and we are always looking for new strategies to help prevent homelessness.

This grant recognises our commitment as a council to supporting our residents at the most difficult of times and providing them with a network of services to help them to get back on their feet.”