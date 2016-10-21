Auditions for a new Macbeth

Open auditions are being held as the Queens Park Arts Centre’s in-house theatre company Unbound are offering the community the chance to take part in its first show of 2017, a new production of Shakespeare’s classic tragedy Macbeth.

Limelight Theatre Manager and coordinator of the Unbound programme Dario Knight will be directing the show, which will take place at the Limelight in April – one year on from the company’s sold-out performance of A Celebration of Shakespeare, pictured.

Dario said: “The response to this year’s Shakespeare show was so over-whelming – there was standing room only and the audience reaction was incredibly positive. We couldn’t wait to tackle more of the Bard’s work. Macbeth is one of his most famous and best-loved plays – full of dark magic and dangerous ambition.”

Unbound have staged a string of successful productions, including the aforementioned Shakespeare Celebration, Harold Pinter’s Betrayal and pantomime productions of Beauty and the Beast and Alice in Wonderland, which debuts this December. These have featured collaborations with some of the best local directors including Erika Sanderson and David Pustansky.

The auditions take place at Queens Park Arts Centre on Sunday, November 13 at 6pm; Thursday, November 17 at 7pm; Saturday, November 19 at 11am.

Auditionees must be 17 or over and need only attend one audition date.

Further productions planned for 2017 include Caryl Churchill’s A Number and the 2017 Queens Park Panto, as well as Improv Comedy Nights and a new Comedy Variety show from the programme’s ‘Unbound Sketchbook’ group.

All principal parts in Macbeth are up for grabs. Actors wishing to try out for the production are welcome to read for as many parts as they wish, and must select their own audition piece(s) from the text to perform for the audition panel.

For more details, contact Dario Knight at dario@qpc.org or call 01296 424332.