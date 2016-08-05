Athletes take on triathlon challenge at RAF Halton in aid of hospice charity

Old and new triathletes and duathletes took on a challenge at RAF Halton in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

More than 130 people took part in one of three race options – a mini-Olympic distance, a super sprint or a new duathlon option – on July 31.

More than 130 people took part in the RAF Halton triathlon and duathlon to raise money for Rennie Grove Hospice Care. Matt Hinge, from Aylesbury. PNL-160508-104901001

It is hoped the event will bring in £20,000 towards the charity’s specialist nursing service for patients with life-limiting illness.

Princes Risborough resident Tarek Maani, who trains with Stoke Mandeville Tri Club has already done 10 Olympic distance and sprint triathlons, even though he has only started in the sport recently. He said: “Now I’m addicted – I’ve caught the bug!”

This is the second time he’s been at RAF Halton and took on the Mini Olympic distance. He finds swimming the hardest discipline, but has previously done several open water swims, including a river swim in the Windsor Triathlon, so 20 lengths of the RAF’s pool felt far easier.

Matt Hinge, from Aylesbury, was also returning for a second time. He said: “I preferred the course this year, although I still don’t really ‘like’ running so for me the hills were hard on foot. I really like the fact the different events overlapped so cyclists were cheering runners on and vice versa.”

More than 130 people took part in the RAF Halton triathlon and duathlon to raise money for Rennie Grove Hospice Care. Swimming. PNL-160508-104850001

The winner of the mini-Olympic distance was Aylesbury’s Jesus Gonzalez Tejeria, who finished in 1:22:47 while Princes Risborough’s Heather Golla was the first woman home in 1:35:37.

Rennie’s director of fundraising and marketing, Gillian Barnett, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone involved for making this event a success.

“RAF Sgt Kristian Harrison MBE and his team have done sterling work so our sincere thanks go to them and RAF Halton for hosting this popular event once again. Thank you to our sponsors too: Budgens in Wendover for providing bananas for participants; Ashmei for donating prizes including a £30 gift voucher to spend on its new season range online or in-store; Grant and Stone for providing a large banner plus cable ties and hazard tape for all our events; Otech Bikes for offering technical support on the day and Stoke Mandeville Tri Club for their help promoting the event and offering training sessions to participants. And last but by no means least – our amazing volunteer marshals who man the route uncomplainingly whatever the weather to ensure our participants can find their way.”

More than 130 people took part in the RAF Halton triathlon and duathlon to raise money for Rennie Grove Hospice Care. Diane Weaver, from Bledlow, who has taken part in five Rennie Grove RAF Triathlon events. PNL-160508-104840001