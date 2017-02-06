At last! Sainsbury’s to submit application

It’s finally happening! Sainsbury’s it set to submit its planning applications for two job boosting schemes in Aylesbury.

The applications include a 50,000 square foot store in Gatehouse Road which was previously announced and then stalled by the firm.

Developers say that the store, a separate six pump Gatehouse Road petrol station will create up to 250 jobs for local people.

Caroline Huett, Sainsbury’s town planning manager, said: “We are delighted with the response from the local community, and would like to thank everyone who came along to our exhibition.

“It is clear that residents value Sainsbury’s role as part of the local community, and we are committed to our significant investment plans for the town.

“If permission is received, the proposals will create hundreds of new jobs for local people and significantly improve food shopping choice.

“We look forward to the next stage of the process as we submit our planning applications to Aylesbury Vale District Council and we will continue to keep the local community updated as we move forward.”

The plans also include a refurbishment of the existing Buckingham Street Sainsbury’s, which if approved, will include new glazing and signage on the outside of the building, as well as improvements to the car park.

The Gatehouse Store would include a special clothing department, and a customer cafe is also proposed for the site.

Before Christmas the firm held a public exhibition, to gauge interest and support for their scheme.

Sainsbury’s says that the consultation resulted in a number of changes being made the plans, including: “Additional tree planting throughout the Gatehouse store car park as part of a wider landscaping strategy which will greatly improve the appearance of the site.”

Other changes are relocation of a recycling area at the Gatehouse site and amended plans for a signalised junction at the new store to improve pedestrian safety and traffic flows in the area.

