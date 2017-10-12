Aston Clinton repair work to start tonight - check your travel plans!

Thames Water will be carrying out repairs on a water leak on the A41 Aston Clinton Road from 7.00pm tonight (October 12).

Three way lights will be in place on Woodlands Roundabout, with one lane of A41 westbound closed on the approach. The work has been scheduled to start at 7.00pm to avoid the evening rush hour, but delays can be expected.

Should the work continue past 7.00am on Friday morning, the lights will be manually controlled to ease congestion, but commuters are advised to check their routes on Friday morning.

Transport for Buckinghamshire apologises for the inconvenience and thanks drivers for their patience.