Ask the Herald: Send us your questions on how we report the news in Aylesbury Vale during #trustednewsday

Today, the Bucks Herald opens the digital doors of its newsroom as part of our Fighting Fake News campaign...and we want your questions on how we produce our stories.

Fighting Fake News is a campaign supported by every title in Johnston Press, the owners of the Herald, and other newspaper companies across the country.

Reporter Neil Shefferd working on a story

The campaign is aimed at reminding readers and website users about the importance of our brands in bringing you trusted news.

In a world where misinformation and unsubstantiated facts and stories can be published to huge audiences via social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, with no regulation, our brands have a long and proud history of bringing you well researched and accurate journalism.

Today, we will be giving an insight into how the Herald is produced, both in print and online...and we are happy to answer questions you have of our team here.

Later in the day, there is an opportunity to take part in a Q&A with a member of the team.

You can tweet us questions in advance to @bucksherald, leave them on our Facebook page or in the comments section below.