Are you celebrating your 70th wedding anniversary this year? Bucks County Council would like to celebrate it with you

Bucks County Council are seeking couples from across the county who are celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary in 2017.

Chairman Patricia Birchley is hosting a special afternoon tea next month to coincide with the 70th wedding anniversary being celebrated by HM The Queen and Prince Philip.

Cllr Birchley said: “Seventy years of marriage is a milestone very few reach, and it will be a very special occasion for those who do.

“If we have any platinum couples in Buckinghamshire, I should like to host a special afternoon tea in their honour, and to mark the anniversary being celebrated by The Queen and Prince Philip.”

Any platinum couples interested should contact bucksccevents@buckscc.gov.uk.