Apprenticeships announced as DAF Trucks prepares to move

New apprenticeships are being offered as a major employer in Thame prepares to move just across the border into Buckinghamshire.

Aylesbury College and Amersham and Wycombe College merged recently to form Buckinghamshire College Group, and has announced a new partnership with DAF Trucks. The company will be offering new business administration and engineering Apprenticeship opportunities within their organisation.

After almost 30 years in Thame, DAF will relocate to a new purpose-built facility in Haddenham in July 2018.

The new £18 million development totals 53,000sq.ft which includes office space spread over three floors, a state-of-the-art auditorium for DAF Trucks’ customer presentations and an impressive double height entrance / atrium.

From its new location, DAF Trucks will continue its marketing, dealer training, aftersales and back-office functions in support of customers and its DAF dealers in the UK and Ireland.

Tim Keighley, executive director of engagement and business development at Buckinghamshire College Group said: “We are looking forward to working together with DAF Trucks to deliver sustainable apprenticeships in the local area.”

For more information about apprenticeships visit www.buckscollegegroup.ac.uk and for DAF Trucks’ opportunities see www.daf.co.uk/en-gb/about/working-at-daf