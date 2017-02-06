Application for 67 new homes in Stewkley approved by councillors

Aylesbury Vale District Council has approved an application for 67 new homes to be built in Stewkley.

The council’s strategic development management committee approved the application for the new homes on land off Soulbury Road and Dove Street at the hearing at The Gateway in Aylesbury on Friday February 2.

Councillors voted seven to one in favour of granting the application, subject to the completion of a Section 106 planning agreement, which would give money to use towards affordable housing provision on the site.

Speaking on behalf of the parish council, which objected to the application, councillor Andrew Pryke said: “We are shocked and saddened at the aggressive nature of the proposal and its potential impact on the environment and society.

“The proposal will have a negative impact on our village’s character and a failure to deliver the homes we need, when we need them.”

The council received 115 letters of objection to the application however no villagers spoke against it during the meeting, something which councillor Llew Monger described as ‘disappointing.’

Despite the large number of objection letters received, district and county council member for Stewkley Janet Blake said: “I have heard from people in the village who are either in support of it or do not mind.”

Speaking in favour of the proposal agent Mark Schmull said: “This application will deliver the housing the village needs.

“The site is in a sustainable location within the village and we can help to improve the drainage issues at the site.”

Mr Schmull added the applicant would be willing to work with the parish to get the mix of housing that would best meet the village’s needs.

Councillors encouraged the two parties to work together on the issue with Mr Monger saying: “It is important that the parish council engages quickly and positively with the developers.”