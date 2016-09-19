Appeal to find Aylesbury woman, 19, who has been missing for past two weeks

Concern has been expressed for the welfare of a 19-year-old Aylesbury woman who has been missing for two weeks.

Margaretta Connors, aged 19, was last seen at around 3pm on Tuesday, September 6.

Margaretta is described as white, 5ft 2 ins, of medium build, with blue eyes and is now believed to have long blonde hair. She has an Irish accent and was last seen wearing blue high waisted jeans, an orange vest, a black cardigan with white stripes and white trainers with a green sole.

Margaretta is known to frequent Aylesbury town centre or nearby shops around the Elm Farm area of Aylesbury.

Police are concerned for her whereabouts and would like to speak to anyone who has seen Margaretta or a woman matching her description.

If you have any information that could lead to Margaretta’s whereabouts please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101

If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers (opens new window) anonymously on 0800 555 111.