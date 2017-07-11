Appeal after house burgled in Aylesbury's Farnley Road

Police want to find thieves who broke into a home in Farnley Road, Aylesbury.

The incident happened between 9pm on Thursday (6/7) and 6am on Friday (7/7) in Farnley Road, Aylesbury.

The offender(s) gained access through the patio door, taken a black handbag, with purse and bank cards inside, spare car keys from the house and proceeded to take the car from outside.

The car is a blue Ford Fiesta registration beginning OY62.

Investigation officer, Detective Constable Bruce Wilson of the Investigation Hub based at Aylesbury, said, "We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or recognises the description of the car to contact the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101."

Thames Valley Police advises people to keep front and back doors locked, even when you're at home and to keep all valuables and keys out of sight and out of reach of doors and windows.