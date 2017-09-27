Apocalyptica comes to Buckingham! A weekend of modified vehicles, fire dancing and much more at disused airfield

A celebration of weird and wonderful vehicles and all things related to the Mad Max films took place at Finmere Aerodrome over the weekend of September 23 and 24.

Apocalyptica came to Finmere Aerodrome near Buckingham last weekend

One of the highlights of the weekend was a vehicle show which included a one-wheeled motorcycle, a pink plated Ford Focus, a Ratbike, a survival truck and a working tank.

Attendees were dressed as post-apocalpytic survivors with some completing their costumes with replica weapons while others wore clothes which allowed them to show off the colourful tattoos on their arms and stomachs.

Entertainment throughout the weekend included live music and daredevil pursuits, such as the fire dancing pictured here.

Organiser Pete Roberts said: “The old Finmere Aerodrome is a nice site with lots of history so that was why we set up there.

“We had to dress it up a lot - with scaffolding, corrugated steel and sheets - to make it look the part.

“The drive-out featured more than 40 vehicles and went right through the centre of Buckingham but the public loved it - there were no complaints about hold-ups in the traffic.

“It was organised initially by a group of five of us who all have a passion for building and modernising vehicles.

“We decided it would be nice to hold a celebration of all things apocalyptic so the idea came from there.

“It was a major success - we plan to make an annual event in Buckinghamshire.”

To find out more visit www.roadtoruin2017.uk or search Apocalyptica - Road to Ruin on Facebook.