Animal charity’s plea to drivers

The RSPCA is appealing for volunteer drivers to help animals at the charity’s main animal centres, including one near Aylesbury.

The animal welfare charity is seeking dedicated people to help with the important task of transporting animals to and from the busy centres, such as Blackberry Farm, near Aylesbury.

The much-needed transport is vital for animals who need to be transported to and from the rehoming centres, from animal hospitals and veterinary surgeries, so they can begin their search for their forever home.

Anna White, one of the centre managers, said: “We are in urgent need of drivers to bring us dogs, cats, wildlife and the domestic small animals such as rabbits who have come to the RSPCA as the result of neglect or cruelty.

“Volunteer drivers significantly and directly improve the welfare of all animals by bringing them to where we can rehome them, and get them the care and help they need in the meantime. Being in the right place at the right time is crucial to being able to find that elusive forever home.”

Amy Zivilik, from the RSPCA’s operations support team, said: “Our volunteer drivers play a vital role in the work that we do and offer an important support system to our inspectorate, hospitals and the animal centres. It is really important for the animal’s welfare that we have enough drivers for each area which sadly, at the moment, we don’t.

”We are very keen for people with a passion for animals and want to make a difference to contact us. They could help us save lives.

“We are looking for drivers over the age of 21, with a clean driving licence, and availability during the week. We ask our drivers to commit to a regular amount of driving.”

One driver, Gordon Dunham, who has volunteered with the RSPCA for four years, said: “I really enjoy my RSPCA network driving - you never know what will be next! I really think that between us we do make a difference to the animals that we help.”

If you are interested, please email amy.zivilik@rspca.org.uk to find out more and to request an application form.

The RSPCA relies on public donations to exist. To assist our inspectors in carrying out their vital work please text HELP to 78866 to give £3 (texts cost £3 + one standard network rate message).