And the cat came back! Bubbles reunited with owner after a year missing

A man who said he had lost hope of finding his cat when it disappeared has been reunited with his beloved moggy.

Bubbles, a four-year-old domestic shorthair went missing from owner Peter Clift’s then home in the Coppice in Aylesbury more than a year ago.

Soon after Mr Clift moved to Wales and then gave up hope of finding his cat.

He said: “I had put posters up and a message on Facebook.

“I had him for a couple of years and for him to disappear was out of character.

“He’s very much an indoor cat but one day the door was open and he wandered out and didn’t come back.

“When I moved I lost hope of finding him and assumed he had been adopted.”

Bubbles was found wandering the streets and handed in to Wendover Heights Veterinary Centre.

Mr Clift was told of the find and after driving to the centre from his new home in Wales was reunited with the cat.

He said: “I did once have four cats.

“They’re like Pringles - you can’t just have one!

“I find that cats are really good company.

“I’m very happy that I have Bubbles back.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped share my appeal.”

The team at the veterinary centre microchipped Bubbles before he was reunited with Mr Clift.

They also posted a message on Facebook about the happy ending.

It read: “Thank you to everybody who shared our post.

“Thanks to you the post reached over 12,000 peopleand also Bubbles owner.

“This happy ending has filled the team with warmth.

“Thank you to everybody for your help,” the message added.

The Wendover Heights Veterinary Centre was established more than 40 years ago and provides care for dogs and cats.

They also have a dedicated Small Animal Surgery which includes a birds and exotics department which caters for birds and reptiles.

Got a story for us? E-mail us at editorial@bucksherald.co.uk or call 01296 326178.