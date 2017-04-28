An Aylesbury flavour to this year’s organ concert

This year’s annual organ concert at Aylesbury Methodist Church takes place on Wednesday May 10 and has something of a local flavour.

This will be the 32nd time that a top concert organist has performed on the church’s own organ.

This year Piers Maxim, a former director of music and now president of the Aylesbury Festival Choir will be performing from 7.30pm.

Piers is also a conductor of opera and choral music throughout the UK and Europe.

He will perform a mixed programme of French and English organ pieces on the night.

Entrance is £12 on the night and £10 in advance with students free.

For tickets call 01296 488076 or pop into the church office on weekday mornings.