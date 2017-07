Face painting, live music and pony rides are just a few of the fun activities planned for the Bedgrove Day In The Park event.

Day In The Park, which is organised by the Bedgrove Residents and Community Association, takes place on July 15 from midday until 4pm.

On the day there will be a whole host of activities and stalls, including a funfair, a bar, a raffle and representitives from local charities on hand to share their knowledge and information.

For more information go to www.bedgrove.org.uk