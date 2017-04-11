All aboard Thomas the Tank Engine this weekend at the Buckinghamshire Railway Centre!

Buckinghamshire Railway Centre is a having a very special guest appearance over the Easter holidays.

Childhood favourite, Thomas the Tank Engine will be running short rides with the Fat Controller giving out certificates for anyone who boards the famous train.

The centre is running this special event from Friday 14th April to 17th April and ticket prices include a lot more than unlimited rides on Thomas!

The four days will be action packed with: face painting, storytelling, an entertainment show and Easter hunts.

You can also have a wonder around the stunning glass-roofed visitor centre with carefully restored vintage steam engines on display, extensive museum, gift shop and café.

Take the opportunity to ride on the miniature steam railway whilst you are visiting the centre, it’s fun for all the family!

The ticket prices are:

Adults £13, Under 16’s £9:00 and Children under 2’s go free.

If you’re looking for fun family day out, head over to Buckinghamshire Railway Centre for an activity filled day.

For more information about the visit from Thomas, please visit:

http://www.dayoutwiththomas.co.uk/section.php/26/1/buckinghamshire-railway-centre