Air cadets take to the skies once again

The Air Training Corps (ATC) have taken to the skies again with flights being financed by RAF Halton non-public funding to resume air experience training, after a break of a few years.

Air Cadets from the Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire Wing enjoyed flights provided by Halton Aeroplane Club (HAC) members, piloting their own aircraft and some owned by the HAC.

Squadron Leader Jocelyn Tack, OC Herts and Bucks Wing, said: “We have been trying to find a way to get the cadets up and flying again so I approached the station commander to look into how it could be financed. He came up with a solution and now we can return to making full use of the facilities here.”

Chairman of the RAF Halton Aero Club, Gp Capt Mark Manwaring, said: “The Air Cadet Air Experience Flying has been successfully secured through RAF Halton’s station commander allocating some of the non-public funds raised commercially to mitigate the recently announced reduction in the footprint of the Volunteer Glider Squadrons (VGS).

“The vast majority of the staff and instructors at the HAC are ex-Air Cadets, and like myself, owe the great head-start in life and subsequent careers in aviation to the Air Cadet organisation. The provision of this aviation package, which includes interactive briefings and 30 minutes of flying in our aircraft, is our way of putting something back into the corps. The package we have pulled together is based upon their Principles of Flight Syllabus and the level of knowledge displayed by the cadets is very impressive. We believe that at the end of the day with us, their understanding of how an aircraft flies is consolidated with this practical experience. One or two of them have proved to be future Typhoon pilots.”