Air ambulance fundraiser at Aylesbury pub proves a great success

A fundraising event at an Aylesbury pub in aid of Thames Valley Air Ambulance on Saturday October 28 raised more than £230 for the charity.

The event at the Horse and Jockey on Buckingham Road was organised by mobile DJ Andy Ives.

In the afternoon, there was a bouncy castle and fun for children, which included meeting popular kids TV star Peppa Pig.

In the evening, there was a disco run by Mr Ives plus a raffle with great prizes which included a meal for two at the Horse and Jockey, chocolates and a pair of season tickets at Aylesbury United.

Mr Ives said: “The event was a great success and I would like to thank all those who attended.

“The Thames Valley Air Ambulance get no Government funding and it costs £4.5 million for an air ambulance.

“Not enough people know about the work of the air ambulance and it’s one of those things that you hope you will never have to call on, but one day you might need it.”