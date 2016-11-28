Affordable housing a top priority says Aylesbury council

Affordable housing is a top priority says Aylesbury Vale District Council, in the week that the authority was named in the country’s top 10% for building cheaper homes.

Between 2010-2015, 1,860 affordable homes were built in Aylesbury Vale, which placed AVDC in the top 10% of local authorities.

In terms of AVDC’s performance, relative to its size and population, it rated in the top 4% of local authorities nationally for that period in terms of delivery per capita – 13th of 326.

AVDC’s Housing Development and Strategy Manager, Henry Allmand said: “We are committed to providing affordable homes across Aylesbury Vale and our track record over the last few years has demonstrated this.”

From 2010-2015, AVDC also delivered more affordable housing than many London boroughs, including Islington and Camden, as well as some large urban areas including Southampton, Coventry and Sunderland. And in 2016-2017, more than 300 additional new affordable homes are due for completion in Aylesbury Vale.

The council says its commitment is to ensuring that a high number of affordable houses are built in the district as part of an effort to tackle homelessness.

With rough sleeping on the rise nationally, the council says it is currently in consultation with statutory agencies, third sector organisations and housing associations to devise an on-going strategy. And the authority has put together a bid for the Department for Communities and Local Government’s ‘Homeless Prevention Trailblazer’ funding programme, on which it is working jointly with the other local authorities in Bucks.

Angela Macpherson, AVDC cabinet member for communities, leisure and civic amenities, added: “We welcome the announcement in the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement that £1.4bn will be invested in more affordable housing nationally. It continues to be a top priority and will help further the work we are already doing in the Vale to support people who struggle to rent or own a home.”