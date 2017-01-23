A trip to the Mosque in Aylesbury could literally save your life!

Residents can breathe a little easier after Aylesbury Mosque installed a defibrillator - only the second external device in town.

The £2,000 machine, which can be used in a cardiac emergency to restore someone’s heartbeat, will be available to anyone and not just attendees of the mosque.

And a special training session took place at the Havelock Street mosque over the weekend which gave worshippers and residents the chance to learn how to save a life.

“It’s more than just a device for people who come to pray,” said Masood Ahmed, secretary of the mosque. “It’s a community device and we want everyone to see it that way, because we are here for the community. It might save a life.

“We realised that we had two options. An internal defibrillator which was the less expensive option, or an externally-mounted one which could be used by everyone. It wasn’t a difficult decision.”

The external device was installed on Sunday with the help of All Sparks Electricians.

It is the second defibrillator, along with the device at Aylesbury Fire Station, which can be used by anyone who may need it nearby.

