A Parklife extravaganza!

As free events go it doesn’t get much better than this.

Parklife came to Vale Park on Saturday and Sunday, and a little drop of rain did not stop play one bit.

Aylesburys ParkLife event - Live in the Park PNL-160828-205859009

On Saturday visitors in their thousands were treated to live music heroes including Bustin’ Loose and Lucy Mair.

And on Sunday the Aylesbury Concert Band were out in force for Proms In The Park, attracting a huge crowd for classical and not so classical standards.

Speaking about Proms, a spokesman for organisers Aylesbury Town Council said: “Aylesbury Concert Band along with soloists Alex Lowe and James Liu performed a truly spectacular Proms concert for the 2,000-plus strong crowd at Proms in the Park on Sunday evening. With more families attending the event than ever before, bringing picnics, glow sticks, flags and their singing voices, this traditional English concert was shared by so many people. In typical English style, luckily the rain held off until the very last firework lit the night sky.”

Aylesburys ParkLife event - Live in the Park - pictured is 7 year old Jack Manders PNL-160828-211441009

Aylesburys ParkLife event - Live in the Park - pictured are Bustin' Loose PNL-160828-205340009