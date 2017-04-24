A cracking crime tale from Pitstone author Dave Sivers

Pitstone author Dave Sivers’ latest crime novel has just been published in Kindle ebook and is the fourth and latest in his popular crime thriller series featuring detectives Archer and Baines and set in Buckinghamshire’s Aylesbury Vale.

In The Blood That Binds, the quiet Buckinghamshire village of Houghton is reeling.

Soon after 12-year-old Leanne Richards is killed by a hit and run driver, the two classmates who were with her that night disappear, one by one . . .

It’s the seventh novel for the independently published author and he says being his own boss is the best job in the world.

“The business model I’ve evolved perfectly suits my personality,” he explains.

“All the descisions are mine, I don’t have publishers or agents breathing down my neck and I decide on the package, the pricing stratgey and the publication date.

“It’s my business and my brand.”

Dave, 64, a former Bucks Herald village news correspondent, says the actual writing is less stressful than the final straight to publication.

He said: “There’s a lot of blood, sweat, tears and occasional self-doubt along the way – and showing the work to others for feedback always brings its tensions.

“On top of the demands of my other job and daily life, it could easily be overwhelming.”

Dave, 64, has been writing stories since he was five years old.

English was his best subject and he grew up reading Enid Blyton’s Famous Five stories and later The Chronicles of Narnia and The Hobbit best sellers.

He left school at 16 to embark on a civil service career that took him around the world.

Along the way, he experienced life as a nightclub bouncer, bookie’s clerk and freelance writer, as well as gaining a first class honours degree from the Open University.

He is a founder member of the Beaconlit literary festival.