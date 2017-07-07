A chance to shape the debate on how Buckinghamshire should grow

YOUR questions are needed to form part of Bucks County Council's annual debate.

If you've a question or view about how Buckinghamshire should grow in the future, you can put it forward via Twitter, Facebook or email for key national and local leaders to answer at this year's special Buckinghamshire County Council annual debate on Thursday, July 13th.

The debate will be held between 9.30am and 11.30am at The Oculus, Gatehouse Road, Aylesbury.

Entitled 'Growing Pains and Growing Gains' the debate will focus on the question of how best to plan and manage future growth across the county. With recent estimates suggesting over 60,000 more people are expected to be living, working and doing business in Buckinghamshire over the next decade and beyond, the opportunities and challenges will affect everyone.

Leader of the Council, Martin Tett said: "This debate is taking place at a pivotal time for Buckinghamshire.

"Growth of the county is inevitable if we are to build the houses our young people need. But alongside this we must protect what people love about living and working here - it's a massive balancing act.

"In previous years, our annual debate has always attracted a wide range of questions and comments, particularly as people can input directly into the meeting live as it happens. I believe it's vital for democracy that local people can engage with their County Council and what better than to get a question debated on such an important topic in this exciting and innovative way."

Questions and views can be submitted in advance or during the meeting itself via the Council's Twitter site - @buckscc and use #bucksdebate or via Facebook www.facebook.com/BuckinghamshireCountyCouncil



Alternatively, questions can be emailed to mlking@buckscc.gov.uk. The whole debate can be viewed live on webcast via the Council's website as well as running commentary on Twitter and Facebook. The public are also welcome to attend the debate.