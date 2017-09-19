94% of Long Crendon residents vote in favour of Neighbourhood Plan

Long Crendon residents voted overwhelmingly in support of the Long Crendon Neighbourhood Plan (LCNP) at the recent Referendum where they were asked “Do you want AVDC to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Long Crendon to help it decide planning applications in the Neighbourhood Area?”

679 residents voted in the Referendum on the 7 September with 631 YES votes and 48 NO votes representing 93% of those who voted supporting the (LCNP).

The turnout for the poll was 35%.

The Parish Council and the Long Crendon Neighbourhood Plan Steering group said they were "delighted" with the response to adopt the plan.

It is the culmination of almost two and a half years of hard work and will ensure that the village has a say in housing development over a ten year period from 2013 to 2023.

In addition to housing development the Plan covers a wide range of important issues, such as Community Facilities, Heritage, Environment, Traffic, Green Infrastructure & Biodiversity, Key Views into and out of the village, Education, General Design Principles and Amenities.

The LCNP will now become an integral part of Aylesbury Vale District Council’s planning regulations.

The Parish Council would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the creation of the plan since June 2015 when it was first conceived, namely the Steering Group consisting of volunteers and the residents for their support, interest and advice during the consultation period.