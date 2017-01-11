£6k fundraiser boosts hospital eye appeal

A cheque for £6,000 has been presented to the Scannappeal at Stoke Mandeville Hospital following a fundraising event at Tyringham Hall, Cuddington.

Fundraising committee, the Black Tie Group, organised a marquee event hosted by Sherry Scott and Phil Johnson in aid of the Eye See Appeal.

The Scannappeal is running an appeal for £265,000 for the ophthalmology unit and the money raised will purchase five specialist machines, three for cataract surgery and two for more complex eye surgery. More than 4,500 patients will benefit from this equipment each year, for those living in Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Oxfordshire, who need eye operations.

Sherry Scott MBE, accompanied by Margaret Rogers, presented a cheque to Larry Benjamin, senior ophthalmic consultant, pictured.

Sherry said: “I am delighted that we have been able to support Scannappeal and this very worthwhile appeal. The importance of sight cannot be overestimated and is something that the majority of us are able to take for granted. This project will benefit so many local people and it is great to know that more and more fundraising is being done to help achieve the target.”