57-year-old left with head injuries after being punched to the ground

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to an assault in Aylesbury earlier today (12/5).

At around 5.30am in Buckingham Street, one of two men punched another man who fell to the ground and the offenders walked away. Two members of the public have then approached the victim and one was on the phone.

The victim, a 57-year-old man, was admitted to hospital where he is currently being treated for head injuries.

The offender who threw the punch is described as a white man wearing a grey jacket and trousers.

Detective Sergeant Kerry Bradfield, from Aylesbury Force CID, said: “We are very keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have come to the assistance of the victim after the incident.

“If you have any information and have not yet contacted the police to please call us as a matter of urgency on 101 quoting 43170136889.”

Notes to editors

Two local men, aged 28 and 29, have been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with this incident and have been released under investigation.