£3million cash boost for University of Buckingham project

The University of Buckingham is set to benefit from a £3 million grant provided by the Buckinghamshire Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership (BTVLEP), which will be used to fund the Vinson Centre for the study of Liberal Economics and Entrepreneurship.

The money will go towards the building of a hub at the university, with a coffee shop to attract local people to the University, integrating it as a social hub of the town.

Sir Anthony Seldon said: “We are enormously grateful to the Government and to the LEP for this extremely generous grant which will be used for the Vinson Centre for Liberal Economics and Entrepreneurship.

“This is the first major building development on campus as part of the broader campaign to expand the University. It shows that the Government and the local authority quite rightly regard us as integral part of the local economy. The Vinson Centre for Liberal Economics and Entrepreneurship will provide excellent research and teaching opportunities as well as being a hub for the University and for the community.”

The Vinson Centre for Liberal Economics, Innovation and Entrepreneurship will provide an expanded facility for entrepreneurship undergraduate study and venture creation at the University of Buckingham - part of an ambitious £150m programme of growth for the University.

Lord Vinson said: “Invention and Entrepreneurism are what made this country a great trading nation. So it is both welcome and appropriate that the Government is backing , with matched funding of £3 million, the establishment of The New Vinson centre at Buckingham whose sole purpose is to advance the understanding and encouragement of those attributes in a free society.”

Andrew M. Smith, chairman of Buckinghamshire Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “We are delighted with today’s announcement of further funding for Buckinghamshire as part of the Government’s Local Growth Fund Round 3.

“The funding will enable us to build on the significant potential of internationally recognised high growth sectors which have strong historical roots in the county. This new investment sends a very positive message to existing businesses and inward investors that there is an ambition and appetite to grow the economy of Buckinghamshire.” Communities Secretary, Rt. Hon Sajid Javid MP, said: “As part of efforts to deliver an economy that works for everyone, the Government is equipping local people with the resources they need to drive forward local growth. That is why we’re giving £20.48m new money to Bucks to give businesses the support and opportunities they need to achieve their potential.”