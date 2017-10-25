3,000 new homes approved by Aylesbury Vale District Council for the Hampden Fields Project

Controversial Hampden Fields project has been approved by Aylesbury Vale Disrict Council planning department.

Despite offering lots of perks for the development, the application has received nearly 5,300 objection letters.

Councillors at AVDC voted to carry the motion, meaning as long as some legal points are ironed out, it will be given planning permission.

A spokesperson from the Hampden Fields Consortium said:

“We appreciate that there will be concerns to proposals such as Hampden Fields. The Consortium has therefore engaged and worked closely with the District, County and Parish Councils throughout the preparation of the proposals to evolve a substantial package of infrastructure.

“Unlike many of the developments in the District over recent years, Hampden Fields will deliver up to 30% provision of affordable housing, which would exceed the emerging policy position in the draft VALP. Hampden Fields will also deliver significant new social and highways infrastructure, including a full dual carriageway Southern Link Road between the A41 and A413.

“The Council is recommending that the Hampden Fields application be approved. Hampden Fields is intrinsic to the soundness of planned strategic growth in the District and is a crucial element of Aylesbury’s Garden Town status and will deliver many benefits to the district.”

Some of the perks being offered as part of the Section 106 agreement are:

A dual carriageway link road between the A41 Aston Clinton Road and A413 Wendover Road.

A £44.0m contribution towards improved education provision including:

Two new primary schools with places for 1,050 pupils and 134 early years’ children spaces

Contributions towards the cost of land and a building for the new secondary school proposed to be built within the Kingsbrook development

Further financial contribution towards additional Special Educational Needs provision within the District

Land and building for a new Doctor’s surgery of sufficient size to provide outpatient facilities, for which an expression of interest has been received, alongside the opportunity for a new pharmacy and dental practice within the local centre

9 hectares of new employment space providing approximately 29,200 sqm of employment space which could create up to 1,200 new jobs

Land for a new Park and Ride facility sufficient for 450+ parking spaces

A new and vibrant local centre providing a multi-purpose community centre, nursery, care home and a range of shops and leisure uses

Approximately 50% of the site (108.43 Ha) provided as open green space incorporating formal sports, play and recreation facilities

A range of environmental and public realm improvements in Weston Turville and Bedgrove

Strategic Flood Alleviation to reduce the risk of flooding to the town from Bear Brook