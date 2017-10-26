200 hectare Aylesbury Woodland development rubber stamped by AVDC

The second of two huge housing developments in Aylesbury Vale has been approved today, after deliberation by AVDC planning department.

In a statement from the woodlands website, they said: "Aylesbury Woodlands aims to provide jobs through developing employment land for a range of offices, industrial and commercial uses supported by retail, leisure facilities and housing set in an extensive green environment."

It also includes the second phase of the Eastern Link Road, which will eventually run from the A41 roundabout to the A418.

Richard Harrington, Managing Director of Buckinghamshire Advantage, said: “We are delighted with the outcome of our outline planning application for Aylesbury Woodlands, which now gives us the opportunity to progress with this important development to help plug gaps in infrastructure provision, to grow jobs, build a sustainable community and enhance access to open space and new community facilities.

"In this respect Aylesbury Woodlands is both highly complementary and distinct from previous Aylesbury major development areas and will support the wider growth of this recently designated Garden Town.”

The company says: "Our intention is for Aylesbury Woodlands to be a mixed use development led by the provision of commercial premises to facilitate employment growth, including leisure and recreational opportunities to promote activity, health and well-being as well as housing. This will be supported by extensive community, social and transport infrastructure.

Richard added: “In addition, the design and delivery of the Eastern Link Road (South) through the Woodlands scheme is a key element of the master plan. The road, together with the already programmed northern section of the Eastern Link Road will improve north-south connections by providing the missing link between the A41 and the A418. It will also provide part of a bigger orbital route to the east and south of Aylesbury, which meets with the local Councils’ strategic highway aspirations for the town’s transport infrastructure.”

The next major stage for the project will be to prepare and submit details of the first phase for Council approval as ‘reserved matters’ – this will include the Eastern Link Road (South) and a large part of the Enterprise Zone. This will be in accordance with the yet to be issued conditions and legal agreements on the outline permission.

For more information on the development, please visit: http://aylesburywoodlands.co.uk/