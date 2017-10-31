16 year old hit by bus outside Aylesbury College yesterday

The young man was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital after sustaining injuries.

Eyewitnesses described: "Three police cars arrived at the scene outside Aylesbury College as I was sat on the Arriva 280 bus."

A statement from South Central Ambulance Service said:

"We were called at 08.25 yesterday with the caller reporting that an approx. 16-year-old male had walked into the side of a bus at the above location, sustaining minor injuries.

"We sent a specialist paramedic in a rapid response vehicle to the scene and after initial assessment and treatment, he was then taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

Thames Valley Police said:

"Thames Valley Police officers were called yesterday at about 8.25am following reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian in Oxford Road, Aylesbury.

"Officers attended the scene along with the ambulance service and the pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment."