16 year old hit by bus outside Aylesbury College yesterday

The young man was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital after sustaining injuries.
Eyewitnesses described: "Three police cars arrived at the scene outside Aylesbury College as I was sat on the Arriva 280 bus."
A statement from South Central Ambulance Service said:
"We were called at 08.25 yesterday with the caller reporting that an approx. 16-year-old male had walked into the side of a bus at the above location, sustaining minor injuries.
"We sent a specialist paramedic in a rapid response vehicle to the scene and after initial assessment and treatment, he was then taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital.
Thames Valley Police said:
"Thames Valley Police officers were called yesterday at about 8.25am following reports of a collision involving a bus and a pedestrian in Oxford Road, Aylesbury.
"Officers attended the scene along with the ambulance service and the pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment."
Almost Done!
Registering with Bucks Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.