12 year old Boy hit by suspected 'drug driver' on Ellen Road

A young boy was hit yesterday been hit by a car on Ellen Road in Aylesbury, he has serious head injuries.

A Statement from South Central Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 12:02am, 5 March with reports of a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

"We dispatched an ambulance crew and an officer to the scene.

"They assessed and treated a patient for serious injuries, and then took the person to Stoke Mandeville hospital for further treatment

Thames Valley Police released a statement:

"Thames Valley Police officers were called today at about 12.05pm following reports that a car had been in collision with a boy in Ellen Road, Aylesbury.

Officers attended the scene where a 12-year-old boy had sustained serious head injuries. He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car, a 52-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs. He has been released under investigation.

Road closures were in place while emergency services were at the scene, but these have now been lifted.

More on this as we get it..