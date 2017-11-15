10-year-olds pedal to Amsterdam to help education aid

Two young schoolgirls have raised almost £3,000 for education aid in Malawi by cycling to Amsterdam.

During the half term holiday, 10-year-olds Abigail and Emma Corby from Long Crendon completed the sponsored cycle ride to the city.

They rode from Kent through France, Belgium and Holland before reaching Amsterdam after 240 miles, in four days.

They rode with their father Mike, but unfortunately their mother Rosie could only drive along in the support vehicle as she had severed several tendons in an accident.

Mike said: “This was a massive achievement for the 10 year old girls, who planned and trained for the ride in the preceding months. On the ride they experienced strong winds, rain and long days in the saddle but still spent each day smiling and remaining positive. Finding windmills, chasing rainbows and copious local delicacies also kept spirits high.”

The sponsored ride was in aid of a Malawi Education Initiative which aims to enhance the educational opportunities in Malawi, which their father set up.

The funds raised will go towards building a new primary teacher training facility which will hopefully reduce the acute teacher shortage in the Zomba area of Malawi. If you would like to support their efforts, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rosie-corby

Visit http://malawi.ags.bucks.sch.uk/