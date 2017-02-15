Vale students taking part in acting festival

Two students from the Vale are performing seven plays on seven days as part of a theatrical festival at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts.

Joe Myers from Aylesbury and Sophie Rutledge from Wingrave are taking part in Seven in Seven which runs from February 27 to March 9.

Joe Myers (grey jumper) from Aylesbury, in rehearsals for The City as part of the Seven on Seven festival in Tring

The festival sees 46 Tring Park acting students perform seven plays on seven days between February 27 and March 9 at both the Markova Theatre on the school grounds and the Court Theatre in Pendley.

Joe will be starring in The City by Martin Crimp at the Markova Theatre on March 6, while Sophie will be performing in Dario Fo’s Accidental Death of an Anarchist at the Court Theatre a day later.

The other plays the students will be taking part in are Equus by Peter Shaffer, Mammals by Amelia Bullmore, The Memory of Water by Shelagh Stephenson, Crystal Clear by Phil Young and an evening of short plays by Samuel Beckett.