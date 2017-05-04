Special event to bid goodbye to iconic 'Bubble Car' trains

The team at Chiltern Railways invites you to join us for a special event to say farewell to the iconic heritage class 121 ‘Bubble Car’ trains.

Taking place on Friday 19 May, the event will include a journey on one of the heritage trains’ last services from Aylesbury to Princes Risborough, followed by tea and cake on the platform and a few words from Chiltern’s Managing Director, Dave Penney.

The event will take place at 11:20 on Friday 19 May 2017 at Aylesbury Station.

Chiltern Railways have asked members of the public to RSVP by 10 May.

Those who do not wish to travel from Aylesbury are welcome to join for tea and cake at Princes Risborough station from 12 noon. The event will conclude at 12.50pm. Those wanting to return to Aylesbury can do so on one of the regular services.

A short history of the Chiltern Railways Bubble Cars

First brought into service in Britain in 1960, the two heritage class 121 trains were purchased by Chiltern Railways in 2003 and have serviced the 18-minute journey from Princes Risborough to Monks Risborough, Little Kimble and Aylesbury ever since. As single carriage trains, they are recognisable for their size and the ability for passengers to see ahead through the front windows of the train.

Famed for being the last remaining trains in service that use vacuum brakes, the time has come where the ongoing maintenance of these classic trains is increasing and the decision has been to take them out of service. Both trains will be on sale following their retirement on 19 May, and the number of services running daily across the route will remain unchanged.