Farewell bid to iconic 'bubble car' trains

Local residents and train enthusiasts flocked to Princes Risborough station on Friday 19 May, to say farewell to the iconic Class 121 ‘Bubble Cars’, which after 57 years have secured a place in history as Britain’s longest serving diesel trains.

Since Chiltern Railways announced plans for the retirement of the heritage trains in March, crowds have flocked to the line for the chance to enjoy one last ride between Princes Risborough and Aylesbury stations before the Bubble Cars leave the network.

The company scheduled additional services to cater for the influx of passengers on the final day, which began with a short farewell ceremony officiated by Chiltern’s Managing Director Dave Penney, followed by tea and a slice of an impressive ‘Bubble Car’ cake for all those in attendance.

The crowd was also treated to the sight of the Chinnor and Princes Risborough Railway’s Bubble Cars, which were brought to the station especially for the event.

Dave Penney said: “It is fantastic to see so many people who have come to Princes Risborough today to celebrate the Bubble Cars as they begin the next chapter in their story. They have faithfully served the Chiltern line since 2003 and we are proud to recognise them as part of our rich railway history.”

Chiltern Railways is in discussions with several organisations who have shown interest in buying the Bubble Cars and will make sure they go to a good home.