PICTURE SPECIAL: The sound of music comes to Buckingham as children’s choir launches

Buckingham’s latest musical venture took its first steps on Wednesday September 13, with the inaugural meeting of a new children’s choir.

Thirty budding singers met after school at The Centre on Verney Close to try their hand at singing some pop ballads.

Buckingham Children's Choir, taster session.

The choir warmed up to classics from The Sound of Music before launching into a full blown cover of Rag N’ Bone Man’s hit track, Human.

Suzy Ann Smith, choirmaster and Buckingham music teacher, said: “It was a really good turnout, we had about 30 young people.

“Considering it had only really been advertised on Facebook, we did really very well.

“I’ve had parents email in to say that their child has been singing Rag and Bone man in the car, so I think they enjoyed it and I hope they come next week.”

Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to book by emailing to suzyannsmith@aol.com.

