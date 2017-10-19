NOSTALGIA: Remembering when some Aylesbury homes were demolished

This row of terraced houses in Highbridge Walk (picture taken in 1974) was later demolished by Dayla so they could extend their premises.
As part of the new plans for the site some similar ones are going to be built on almost the same spot.
This row of terraced houses in Highbridge Walk (picture taken in 1974) was later demolished by Dayla so they could extend their premises.
As part of the new plans for the site some similar ones are going to be built on almost the same spot.
Almost Done!
Registering with Bucks Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.