AVDC host fourth Aylesbury Vale Property Meet, with Can't Pay? Take it away star Paul Bohill

This week, Incgen (Aylesbury Vale District Council’s Business to Business service) successfully hosted their fourth Aylesbury Vale Property Meet, featuring Channel 5’s Cant Pay? We’ll Take Away! Paul Bohill.

The meet was attended by 50 local current and prospective landlords, letting agents and suppliers who were keen to develop their networking opportunities within the Vale.

The property meets are designed to give support and advice to anyone interested in property, from experienced industry specialists as well AVDC’s officers and other associated professional bodies.

Guests were entertained by anecdotes from TV’s Cant Pay? We’ll Take Away! High Court Enforcement Officer Paul Bohill. Paul shared his 20 plus years experience within the debt recovery and enforcement sector with humour and kindness, giving guests valuable advice on how to handle difficult situations both successfully and compassionately.

Jim Dickson, Incgen’s Commercial Director, said: “Last night’s Aylesbury Vale Property Meet was a great opportunity for all those involved in property within the Vale to network with like-minded professionals, while getting a valuable insight from industry experts. These regular events are an excellent way to keep on top of hot topics within the industry and to help discuss any problems you may be struggling to solve.”

The next Aylesbury Vale Property Meet is on Wednesday 10 May at the Gateway. New members are always welcome and the first meeting is free. If you would like to register to attend, please visit http://r1.dotmailer-surveys.com/803nr288-8f2caoa3