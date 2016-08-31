A perfectly polished performance

The paintwork was polished and the picnic baskets were packed, for a record-breaking day at Wheels of Winslow.
A gloriously sunny day saw more than 60 cars turn out for the event, run by the Lions Club of Winslow at Sunday’s Winslow Show.
A great selection of vehicles were on display, from tiny Fiat 500s to a stretch limousine and pre-warar trucks.
With so many beautiful vehicles to choose from, it was a hard task to judge the winner of Best in Show, but eventually Ray Cobley of Stony Stratord and his 1927 Humber 14/40 took the prize.
Close contenders were a 1952 Daimler Barker Special Sports owned by Chris Levitt of Hemel Hempstead and a 1969 Mercedes 280SL owned by Peter Doherty of Buckingham.
The Lions Club has raised more than £300 from Wheels of Winslow, and this will be donated to the air ambulance.
To find out more about the Lions Club of Winslow, visit www.winslowlions.org.uk