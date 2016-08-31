A perfectly polished performance

The paintwork was polished and the picnic baskets were packed, for a record-breaking day at Wheels of Winslow.

A gloriously sunny day saw more than 60 cars turn out for the event, run by the Lions Club of Winslow at Sunday’s Winslow Show.

Ray Cobley with his 1927 Humber 14/40

A great selection of vehicles were on display, from tiny Fiat 500s to a stretch limousine and pre-warar trucks.

With so many beautiful vehicles to choose from, it was a hard task to judge the winner of Best in Show, but eventually Ray Cobley of Stony Stratord and his 1927 Humber 14/40 took the prize.

Close contenders were a 1952 Daimler Barker Special Sports owned by Chris Levitt of Hemel Hempstead and a 1969 Mercedes 280SL owned by Peter Doherty of Buckingham.

The Lions Club has raised more than £300 from Wheels of Winslow, and this will be donated to the air ambulance.

To find out more about the Lions Club of Winslow, visit www.winslowlions.org.uk